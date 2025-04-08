Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.