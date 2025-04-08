Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 3.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $44,009,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after buying an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

