Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 96,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. JD.com accounts for about 1.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

