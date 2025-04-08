National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 16,249.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Westlake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Westlake Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

