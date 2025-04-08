National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 180.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

