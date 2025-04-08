National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 822.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

