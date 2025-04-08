National Bank of Canada FI Invests $3.53 Million in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 115.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NLOP opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Net Lease Office Properties ( NYSE:NLOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Net Lease Office Properties

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.