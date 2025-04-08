National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 12,618 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.18 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

