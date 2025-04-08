National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 225,480 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

