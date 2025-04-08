National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,065.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

