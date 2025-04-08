National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

