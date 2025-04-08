National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

