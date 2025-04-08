National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,560 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 46.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day moving average of $227.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

