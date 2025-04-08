National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
EYE stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.19 million, a PE ratio of -56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
