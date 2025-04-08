Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 9147137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

