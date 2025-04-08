NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,002 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,573. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

