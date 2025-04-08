Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $867.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $371.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $968.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $878.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

