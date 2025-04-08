NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

