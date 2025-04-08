Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 36,755 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.27.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Recommended Stories

