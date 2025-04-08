NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 73675901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
