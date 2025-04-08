Nixon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

