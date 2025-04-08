Nixon Capital LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 764,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,670,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 430,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

