Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

