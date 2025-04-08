Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

