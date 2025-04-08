NU (NYSE:NU) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

