NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$18.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s current price.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.59.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.33. The company had a trading volume of 378,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,851. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$30,287.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total value of C$282,870.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,986 shares of company stock worth $788,434. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.