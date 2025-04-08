O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 555082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in O-I Glass by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.