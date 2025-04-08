O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,913 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

