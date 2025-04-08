O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,951 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 295.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 424,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Constellium by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 1,078,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 364,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 87,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.