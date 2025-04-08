O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.