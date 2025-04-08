O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,537,000 after buying an additional 610,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 978,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.