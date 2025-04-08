O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.