O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
