O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $982,000 Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
