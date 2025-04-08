O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $982,000 Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.