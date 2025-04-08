O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities analysts expect that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $57,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,176,692.96. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,494. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

