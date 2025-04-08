O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Brady by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.