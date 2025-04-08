Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

