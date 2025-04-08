OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $108.26.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

