OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

NVBT stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.63. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Nov ETF (NVBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NVBT was launched on Oct 31, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

