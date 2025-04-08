OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $225,000 Position in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000.
Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JULD opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.28. Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.
Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – July (JULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULD was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.
