OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $225,000 Position in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Get Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JULD opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.28. Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Dividend Announcement

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – July (JULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULD was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.