OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 896,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 445,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,774,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 384,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.