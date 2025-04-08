OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 19,179 Shares of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging.

