OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 30,033 Shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KLIP stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.6709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

