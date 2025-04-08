OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 6,769 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RYLG opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.77.
About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF
The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.