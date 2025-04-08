OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,018,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

About Global X MSCI Colombia ETF

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

