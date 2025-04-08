OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

JMOM stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

