Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

OFLX opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

