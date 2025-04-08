Omega Healthcare Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average volume of 947 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 704,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

