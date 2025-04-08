Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $5,372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.3 %

OMCL stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.