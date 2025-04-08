Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Onex Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Onex has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.14% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

