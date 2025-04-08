OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.53. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 98,433 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

